Love is Blind season 9 premiere date, what to expect

If you have been eager to learn a little bit more news now when it comes to Love is Blind season 9, let’s just say that we’ve got it.

So, where do we start here? Well, let’s just start by noting that come October 1, the reality dating show is going to be back. In the event that you have not heard already, the setting for the next season of the show is going to be Denver. This comes on the heels of a season in Minneapolis that was controversial for a few reasons. For starters, there was not really a lot of drama when it comes to what we actually saw during the season. A lot of the chaos came after the fact and a lot of the men turned out to be rather disappointing. Sure, there was at least one successful love story that we saw on TV still!

Netflix has to reveal all that much when it comes to the format of the new season but at this point, our general feeling is that the “story” of the season will lead to the larger outcome. Basically, what we are trying to say here is that a lot will be dictated by some of the relationships and in the end, that makes at least a certain element of sense. How could it not? We don’t need to have a specific form that the series sticks to when it comes to a number of episodes that are spent exclusively in the pods.

Hopefully, at some point next month, we are going to get at least some sort of larger trailer for what is ahead. Why not set the stage further?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

