Task season 1: Creator talks episode count, ‘fully formed’ story

If you have had a chance to enjoy the series premiere of Task on HBO, then you are well-aware of how immersive and dark this world already feels. We have met both the protagonists and antagonists at this point, though we imagine that more layers are going to be added to each of them over time.

So where will this story end up going? There are still questions to wonder about that but for now, let’s just say that with this being just seven episodes, everything will move rather quickly — and you are better off preparing for that now.

Want to get a few more thoughts now courtesy of creator Brad Ingelsby? Just take a look at what he said on the subject of condensing a story to The Hollywood Reporter:

I’m always aware that the audience’s time is valuable, so I’m hesitant to make too many episodes. Once we got through the fourth episode, I sized it up and realized we could probably get it done in seven. I think Mare started at six and then became seven. That story got a little bit bigger. This one, I really want each episode to feel like it’s got enough juice, and its own setups and payoffs. It’s important to me as a writer to have each episode be a fully formed thing.

It certainly feels like the premiere of Task contained plenty of payoff, especially when you consider the ending with both the robbery and also Sam’s kidnapping. How is that going to escalate the story? From now, it appears as though almost all bets are off. This really feels like it could be a psychological thriller just as much as it is a crime drama.

