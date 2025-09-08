Task season 1 episode 2 trailer: Battle of the Dark Hearts

If you watched the highly intense premiere of Task on HBO last night, you likely want little more than taking a look ahead. What does the future of the Mark Ruffalo show look like? Let’s just say there is a ton to dive into there.

First and foremost we gotta get more into the Dark Hearts and how they could be the focal point of much of what is ahead. This is a group that is careful with a lot of their planning and actions … but have they now made a mistake?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score more TV reactions and reviews!

As the trailer over here makes it clear, the decision to take the child Sam could reverberate throughout much of the remainder of the season. Of course Robbie and company were going to have people tracking them down and yet now, everything is accentuated further. Tom and the rest of his team are going to pool their resources and do whatever they can to find him; meanwhile, Sam’s future could navigate in a number of different directions as well.

Are there more robberies coming? That’s another part of the equation as well. The same goes here for elements of Tom’s past roaring into the present. Task is not a show that seems to be interested in telling a story about just one crime. Instead, it is at an intersection of a lot of different things happening all at once. We do think the premiere gave us some brilliant performances and a setting that feels real and focused. There are only six episodes in the series, so we just have to cross our fingers now and hope that the remainder of them are equally good to what we’ve had a chance to see so far.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Task now, including more insight on what is ahead

What are you most eager to see entering Task season 1 episode 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







