NCIS season 23 spoilers: The status of Knight, Palmer

If it was not clear to anyone out there already, we have been rooting to Jessica Knight and Jimmy Palmer on NCIS for a rather long time — and why wouldn’t we? “Knight in Shining Palmer” was fun to watch in the time they were together, but everything fell apart shortly after the fact. We would love nothing more than to see the two of them back together … though we are well-aware of the fact that this is not a series that tends to rush romances. They never have, so why would we think that they are going to now?

Ultimately, we can at least say that the producers are at least aware of the enthusiasm that is still out there for the two — though that does not guarantee anything romantically at all.

Speaking to TV Insider about where these two characters stand, executive producer Steven D. Binder notes that “it’s complicated, and it’s going to get even more complicated” as they move forward.

In general, the showrunner noted that this could be a really character-focused batch of episodes ahead, one designed to only increase the investment a lot of people have in the narrative as a whole:

“We’re planning on stirring the patriotism that this show was founded on. We always talk about who you care about … We’re really trying to dial in on engaging people’s feelings, whether they’re happy tears or sad tears, to make this a season that people can get emotionally invested in.”

The premiere of season 23 is coming in just over a month — and at this point, let’s just say that we’re more than a little psyched to see what the future will hold.

