Saturday Night Live season 51: Colin Jost returning

There have been so many exits we have reported on with Saturday Night Live over the years — why not share good news for a change?

Well, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, frequent host Scarlett Johansson confirmed that her husband Colin Jost will be going back to work for the show entering season 51. He is one of the longest-tenured people on the sketch series at this point, especially when you consider that he was a writer on the show long before joining as a Weekend Update anchor. (He still does not have the overall tenure of Kenan Thompson, the longest-serving cast member in history.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Does this news mean that Michael Che is also returning? Not necessarily but at the same time, we are hopeful. These two have co-anchored Update for so long that if they ever leave, they should do so together … not that there may be any reason to depart at this point.

After all, consider the following question: Where is there a better venue for either of them at this point? When Seth Meyers had a chance to depart, he went almost right into hosting a late-night show. The market for that has diminished significantly since that time, with CBS deciding to exit the timeslot altogether next year. Before that, you are looking at people like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who were able to go into successful TV shows. That is still possible for Jost and/or Che, but leading these is even more difficult than it used to be.

In the end, we’re happy to see more of Colin and hopefully Michael, and for one simple reason: They are great at the job. Here’s to hoping that more joke swaps are ahead…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now, including some of the notable exits

What do you think that Colin Jost is coming back for Saturday Night Live season 51?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







