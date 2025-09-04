Saturday Night Live: Devon Walker talks exit, advises ‘humanity’

Devon Walker was one of the latest Saturday Night Live cast members to exit ahead of season 50, and we have what we’d describe as an interesting look behind the scenes.

After all, one of the things that is unusual about the sketch show is that for most of the summer, the status of several cast members tends to be unclear — then, a month or so before it comes back, exits and new hires are announced. It is a bizarre way to have things happen and as Walker puts it, there are some elements that could be changed.

Speaking on the subject further to Variety, here is some of what the actor had to say:

“There is a measure of humanity that the show could benefit from … What ends up happening over the summer is oftentimes people are left hanging with big life decisions — people trying to start families or buy homes — and there’s no word from the show about whether they have their job. The show won’t tell them all summer and then will ultimately end up firing them when there’s been months of them trying to work their situation out.

“… That wasn’t my situation, but I’ve known of situations where that’s happened. If there’s one thing I hope for the future of the show, it’s that a sprinkle of humanity could be added into it. I understand it’s show business and it’s cutthroat, but people have lives, and people deserve to know the status of their job at a reasonable juncture. Most people are told they’re coming back to work in a week.”

Ultimately, we do think it would benefit everyone to have more knowledge far in advance — but will anything change with Lorne Michaels having a particular way of doing things? The show has so many traditions and within that, habits can be hard to break.

Do you think that Saturday Night Live will change parts of their process at any point?

