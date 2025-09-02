Saturday Night Live season 51: A Please Don’t Destroy change

We knew that there would be a number of changes leading into Saturday Night Live season 51, including a number of exits.

Well, today that means some good and bad news when it comes to comedy group Please Don’t Destroy, which has been at the center of many digital shorts over the past couple of seasons.

According to a report from Deadline, Ben Marshall (who is one third of the trio) is going to be joining SNL as a regular cast member moving into the new season. Meanwhile, Martin Herlihy is going to be staying on seemingly as a writer, and John Higgins could be departing the show outright. This means that behind the scenes, there could be a handful of different changes; but we don’t think that it means the end of Please Don’t Destroy outright.

To go along with Marshall being added as a cast member, the comedy show has officially brought on board Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska as new additions to the cast. We hope that they are all going to have some opportunities to shine, given that season 50 had so many cameos and guests that it was hard for there to be any new breakout stars at all. The best seasons of the show are the ones that have a natural balance.

We do tend to think that this is all of the new additions to the series for season 51; we will just have to wait and see if there are some other major exits as we move forward. (We’re worried, of course, about the future of Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang.)

