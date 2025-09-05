Big Brother 27: Where are the live feeds at?

At the end of last night’s Big Brother 27 episode, we were left with a really dramatic tease about the Mastermind and the White Locust. Since that time, we’ve really been left to do just one thing: Sit around and wait. What is going on when it comes to the live feeds?

Well, the good news here is that you are going to be getting them between now and the end of the weekend. However, you are still going to be waiting a while, as CBS has already confirmed that they will not be online until following the West Coast airing of Big Brother Unlocked. This means that at 9:00 p.m. Pacific time (or midnight on the East Coast), you will be able to see the latet happenings from the house.

So what are we actually expecting to learn here? Well, first and foremost, it is our hope that you are going to have a chance to see who the new Head of Household is … but also whether or not there is a surprise eviction somewhere in there. After all, there have been rumors all day suggesting that some sort of instant eviction could be coming. This is something that the Canadian version of the show has done before, but not so much the stateside edition. There could also be a split house twist or something of that ilk.

The last thing that we will say here is actually not that complicated — we really just hope that Derrick or Taylor from Unlocked do not take the brunt of the blowback from fans. By taking the feeds away and putting a time on when they are returning after the aftershow, production is setting them up to fail in some frustrating ways.

