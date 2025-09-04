Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: BB Blockbuster preview!

Tonight you are going to see the latest BB Blockbuster competition within the Big Brother 27 house — so what can you expect this time around?

Well, let’s give a reminder first and foremost as to what we are looking at here. This is a situation where Vince, Mickey, and Ashley all are going to be scrambling for their lives in the game, and this competition is one that is reminiscent of a comp Tucker won last year — think in terms of catching balls and placing them into tubes.

If you head over to the Twitter of Julie Chen Moonves now, you can get more of an exact preview of what this looks like — and what we also think is the sort of competition that Vince absolutely should win on paper. If he doesn’t, what are we doing here? This is one that has all the makings of benefiting him, given that he has played baseball a good chunk of his life and is also taller than either of the other nominees.

The one thing that does add a little randomness into the mix here is the fact that every person competing tonight has won at least one comp tonight, and you have to factor in the pressure that comes with being in this spot. This is why there’s a good case for Mickey to win it — though then again, she may subconsciously think that she’s safe. What we are trying to say here is that when you really sit back and think about it, there is a little bit more uncertainty than there first appears here, and that could add to the fun to a certain degree.

With the Mastermind returning tonight, we at least know one thing: The potential for a lot of chaos is here!

What do you want to see happen over tonight’s Big Brother 27 competition?

