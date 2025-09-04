Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 8 eviction preview

Tonight in the Big Brother 27 house we are going to see the final eviction. With that, what can you expect to see?

Well, overnight not too much changed when it comes to the status of the vote at the moment. If Mickey remains on the block, she will be leaving the game. There is no real way to get around that at the moment. Ava has indicated that she would join Lauren, Kelley, and Morgan in voting her out versus even Vince, which makes us think that Will and possibly Ashley / Rachel will follow suit. If Mickey is up there, you have to think there is a slight chance that she leaves in a unanimous vote.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other Big Brother 27 live-feed updates!

The real situation that remains dodgy at the moment is what happens if Mickey wins Blockbuster and we’re left with a scenario where Ashley and Vince remained on the block. Our gut tells us that Vince leaves 4-3, with Lauren, Kelley, and Morgan still supporting him. However, Mickey is the swing vote here and she has said different things to different people. Everyone knows that she is the swing vote and Mickey is stubborn. She has had that “Melting Pot” alliance with Morgan and Vince, but that’s also been dead for a little while now.

If you needed a reason to think that there is suspense entering the episode tonight, this is it — with another part, of course, being questions regarding what is going to happen with the Mastermind. Our feeling is that they are going to be here to really just hype up some sort of Double / Triple Eviction or twist that will allow the post-merge game to make more sense. This show has to figure out a way now to drop a lot of the remaining contestants within a relatively short amount of time. That’s not easy.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Big Brother 27, including the latest from the live feeds yesterday

Who do you want to see be evicted from the Big Brother 27 house tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







