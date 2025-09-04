Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Is Rachel getting paranoid?

We are now less than 24 hours away from the next Big Brother 27 eviction show and because of that, our curiosity is intensifying. Who is going to stay? Who will leave the game?

Well, based on what we have seen on the live feeds tonight, a few different things are starting to become clear. Ashley at this point stays no matter what. Meanwhile, Mickey leaves if it is Rachel versus Ashley. There is some back-and-forth if it is Mickey versus Vince, but we tend to think that Vince stays and Mickey goes.

With all of that being said, paranoia is starting to spread and for good reason. First and foremost, just remember the fact here that Lauren, Kelley, and Morgan want to keep Vince in every scenario — basically, he only needs one more person to stay. Ava likely keeps him versus Mickey, but versus Ashley? This is where Mickey could come into play. She lies so much and tells so many people different things — that is where things just get so chaotic at this particular moment in time. Rachel is worried that Mickey does flip and keep Vince in the game.

Do we think that is going to happen? Probably not, given that Vince just nominated her not that long ago and she has no real reason to want to support him now. Even if Morgan advocates for it, how much does she really care about that Melting Pot at this point? There is a reason why a ton of people are eager to get rid of Mickey at this point, and it really comes down to the almost zero trust that exists when it comes to her game and/or anything she says. This is why she desperately needs that Blockbuster to stay alive.

