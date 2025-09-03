Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Vince’s new objective

We are a little more than 24 hours away from the next Big Brother 27 eviction show — so what’s going to happen at this point?

One part of the upcoming eviction is a little bit easier to calculate: If Ashley remains on the block, she stays. Meanwhile, if Mickey is on the block, she more than likely goes at this point. Based on the conversations we’ve seen so far, Kelley, Lauren, Morgan, and Ava would vote to evict her over Vince — and you can probably throw Will in there, as well. Heck, at this point it could just be unanimous since there is no reason for anyone to be on the outside of the vote.

What Vince is still actively trying to do at this point is make Mickey feel like she’ll stay no matter what happens, which could cause her to try less in the Blockbuster. She even told him last night that her ideal situation was Vince winning it — which was a lie, but it feeds into his narrative to a certain extent. Vince has expressed this while also trying to ensure that he has the votes of Will and others.

One other thing that Vince is doing actively at this point? Bashing Keanu, indicating that he will never forget being nominated by him, even if his objective was simply to “teach him a lesson.” Keanu obviously made a mistake doing this, given that he could have gotten out of this week without as many people mad at him. Ava was never going to rock with him anyway, so putting up Morgan, Mickey, and Ava would have preserved a lot of the relationships that he did have and kept him at least in a marginally better position. Morgan would have won Veto still most likely and from there, he could then nominate Ashley. There would be blowback there but once again, she was never going to work with him.

