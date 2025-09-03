Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Are numbers flipping?

In just about two days the latest Big Brother 27 is going to be here — so is the tide starting to turn here in some surprising ways?

Well, based on some of the information that we’ve seen from the live feeds over the past few hours, some things are starting to be a bit more in flux. Take, for starters that Ava has confirmed with Will that she would want to keep Vince … at least if he is on the block against Mickey. Given that Will is in the Judges alliance with Vince, we don’t think he has a real need to push back on that.

With the intel we’ve now got, this is where the eviction votes do currently lie.

Vince vs. Ashley – At this point, it feels like Ashley could stay — it could all come down to Mickey. Will, Rachel, and Ava will vote to evict Vince. Meanwhile, Kelley, Lauren, and Morgan would vote to evict Ashley — though we do wonder if Morgan could feel pressured by the other Judges. Mickey claimed to Lauren that she would evict Ashley, but remember that she lies a lot and can’t be trusted.

Vince vs. Mickey – With Ava saying that she’d evict Mickey to her most trusted ally, that means that she goes with Mickey, Lauren, Morgan, and Kelley on that side. In this case, don’t be shocked if the vote then just becomes unanimous, even if Rachel and Ashley would prefer Mickey stay.

Mickey vs. Ashley – This one is interesting. Kelley and Lauren would prefer Ashley to go, but it doesn’t feel like the numbers are there for that unless they can get Vince and Morgan to flip on their alliance. It doesn’t feel like the motive is there for them to do that just for saving Mickey. She goes.

