Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Could Vince actually stay?

There are a few things that are rather odd about this week in Big Brother 27, but let’s start with how few people really have the power.

After all, consider the following here — it feels like Rachel and Will are locked in to keep Ashley in almost any scenario. Meanwhile, Lauren, Morgan, and Kelley are almost locked to keep Vince. Hilariously, nobody is a lock to keep Mickey and yet, she may still be able to stay in certain scenarios.

Based on what we have seen over the past 4 hours, most of the power is consolidated right now with what Ava wants to do, coupled with what happens in the event Mickey comes off the block. In an Ashley / Vince vote, Mickey (based on a conversation with Lauren) could actually side with Kelley, Lauren, and Morgan to keep Vince. The problem here is that Mickey lies a lot, so you can’t really bank on it! Vince did nominate her for eviction and that is a big problem. However, Morgan is one of the few pseudo-allies that she has at this point.

One other interesting development this afternoon was Kelley and Lauren talking about keeping Mickey if it was a vote between her and Ashley … but is that really possible? They would need Vince and Morgan, but would they really want to go against the Judges? Ava would keep Ashley under any circumstances and that is where we think that they do run into a ton of different problems.

In the end, there is still a little bit of flux this week with the vote — some scenarios are locked in and yet, it is hard to say that is the case with every single one under the sun.

