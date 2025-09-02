Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Ava the swing vote (again)

In just over two days the latest Big Brother 27 eviction show is going to be here — so what in the world is going to happen?

Well, we know thanks to yesterday that Morgan used the Veto on herself and by virtue of that, we are now in a spot where Vince, Ashley, and Mickey are all fighting to stay in the game. The Blockbuster is looming, and we do think there is a good chance that this is the last one of the season. (Jury is about to start!)

Based on the conversations from last night, Vince is 100% cooked if Mickey wins the Blockbuster. Rachel is going to keep Ashley (one of her top allies), and you can go ahead and add Will to that list, as well. Ava has already said that she will not vote to get rid of Ashley, an that makes three. Given that Vince just nominated Mickey, it feels easy to say that she sends him packing. At that point, it does not matter what Lauren, Keanu, and Morgan want — which is probably why Ava told Lauren overnight that she should just vote to get rid of Vince in this scenario to get on the right side of the numbers.

Based on what Ava told Lauren, though, she would vote out Mickey over Vince — meaning that her, Lauren, Kelley, and Morgan would have the numbers. We do think that there’s a chance we are going to see something interesting happen insofar as a campaign goes over the next two days. Ultimately, the most predictable scenario here is that Mickey goes easy versus Ashley — no matter what campaigns happen, how in the world does that change?

What do you think is going to happen on the Big Brother 27 house this week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

