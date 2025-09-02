Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Keanu, Ashley make amends

We are getting close to the end of day 56 in the Big Brother 27 house — so do we have a sense now as to what is going to happen moving into the next eviction?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start things off here by reminding you that Keanu nominated Ashley as a replacement today, and that means that either her, Vince, or Mickey will be leaving later this week. As of right now Vince is the most likely to go, though he is already campaigning hard — and also having Morgan and also Keanu doing a little bit for him, as well. If it is Mickey versus Ashley, we tend to think that Mickey more than likely goes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of further Big Brother discussions!

The major headline as of right now is something that is not altogether complicated here: Ashley and Keanu having it out at the end of the Veto Ceremony, and then Rachel getting involved shortly after. It seemingly came about when she clapped after being put on the block, and Keanu does not like it when someone tries to make a TV move at his expense. (Remember when he fired back at Jimmy earlier this season?) This is when Ashley supposedly claimed that Keanu has problems with women, which made him even more upset.

As of right now, Keanu and Ashley have talked, apologized, and tried to make amends. He just argued to her that he felt closer to Ava and this is why he didn’t nominate her — even though it feels like Ava would nominate Keanu in a split second. His priority, and Vince’s priority, over the next few days is going to be trying to get Ava to vote out Mickey or Ashley if they remain on the block versus Vince. It remains to be seen if that actually happens or not.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother now, including more live-feed updates

What do you want to see moving into the rest of the Big Brother live feeds this week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







