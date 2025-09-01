Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 8 Veto Ceremony results

The latest Veto Ceremony has now transpired within the Big Brother 27 house — so what do we make of the results?

First and foremost, let’s start off with a reminder that Morgan won the Power of Veto this weekend, and entering today it was fairly clear that she would use it on herself. We would say most of the time that this was a given but in this case, it was really not. We still do think that if she knew 100% that Lauren was going to be a replacement nominee and she could get her out, she may have actually taken the risk. However, she could not trust Keanu to go through with that — especially since he gave up on his previous plan and said that it was not happening.

In the end, Keanu seemingly settled on nominating Ashley as a replacement, and that is what we came back to after the Veto Ceremony today. Apparently the two had it out shortly after the fact, with Ashley confronting him about the way he speaks to women. Keanu was upset about it after and complained to Vince.

Meanwhile, Ava is frustrated on a couple of different fronts. For starters, she is getting frustrated about the idea that there were people supposedly pitching her name as a replacement nominee. Also, she was annoyed that Rachel assumed she changed sides just because she had a conversation with Keanu. The truth is that Ava is a valuable swing vote this week. If it is Vince vs. Mickey, for example, Vince could have Morgan, Ava, Kelley, and Lauren on his side and that could be enough.

