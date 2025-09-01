Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Could Morgan save Vince?

We anticipated that at some point today in the Big Brother 27 house, there was going to be some sort of absolutely bonkers discussion. After all, ever since Morgan won the Veto, it was clear that Keanu was going to have some sort of conversation about her using the Veto on Vince.

Now, said conversation has happened, and it is rather difficult to gauge just what is running through Morgan’s mind. She started off by saying that she 100% planned to save herself and yet, Vince and Keanu have both tried to will her into changing her mind. Vince is also acting like he didn’t plan a lot of this out the day before — all of this is super-shady and yet, this is Big Brother. This is an absolutely shady game!

Ultimately, there is a reason why Morgan is considering this. Keanu has claimed that if she does this, Lauren will be put on the block as a replacement nominee. However, we still think that he plans on doing Ashley — and if this happens, there is a good chance that the Judges overall fall apart. Morgan would basically be burned and Vince would have to vote her out, unless he then tries to claim that Keanu went rogue. From there, they have to hope that Mickey loses the Blockbuster and then maybe she goes out.

What we are trying to say is that if this plan does manage to allow Vince to stay, he would be doing so without a ton of nominees. He’d almost be stuck working with the likes of Keanu and Lauren exclusively, and that is without even wondering what is going to happen when it comes to Kelley. She feels betrayed by him, but will that ever change?

