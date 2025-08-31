Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: A new final three?

The Veto Ceremony is going to be taking place tomorrow in the Big Brother 27 house and based on what we’re hearing, one thing is clear. A lot of players are still going to do what they can to get Keanu to change his mind on the replacement nominee.

For those who are not aware at the moment, Morgan won the Power of Veto and as of right now, she is going to use it on herself. Vince knows that he is in trouble, and is reliant in part on the Judges alliance to try and make a move. Rachel is trying to keep Rachel from going on the block, but will it actually work?

Well, here is where things get a little bit interesting: Ava is stuck in the middle of everything. Rachel and Ashley can try to steer Keanu in that direction, while Keanu, Kelley, and Lauren can try to convince Ava that she is at the bottom of that group. If Kelley, Lauren, and Ava get together as a final three (which feels possible, based on conversations), she could form the majority of a new group. The three would also need just one more vote to keep Vince if they wanted to do that … but who would be the fourth? Things get a bit crazier there, and they may need the support of Morgan.

For now, let’s just sit back here and say that we are on the cusp of getting something crazy over the rest of the day. If someone can get Keanu to make a different move, they deserve some sort of medal. While he’s not the best player in the world, he is steadfast on what he wants.

