The Morning Show season 4: Where is Bradley Jackson?

The Morning Show season 4 is set to arrive on Apple TV+ before too long and it makes sense to have questions. What’s a big one? Think in terms of the status of one Bradley Jackson.

After all, remember that at the end of season 3, Reese Witherspoon’s character went to the FBI with her brother, where presumably they would confess to everything — both his participation in January 6 and her destroying some of the footage. All of this feels like it is going to set the table for some hugely dramatic stuff, but it also means that Bradley may need a career comeback to get things started once more.

In a new piece over at TV Insider, it is confirmed that at the start of the season, Bradley will be teaching journalism back in West Virginia — a far cry from being a popular media personality. However, an industrial cover-up (and some subsequent reporting) could get her back on UBA’s radar. Executive producer Charlotte Stroudt notes that Bradley and Alex remain “the fundamental center of the show really is these two women’s impact on each other, kind of like Wicked, where they ideally change each other for good.”

So when will we get back to that? Hopefully, the answer here is “sooner rather than later,” largely because this is one of those shows that infinitely better when you have the main characters together. We would also argue that the lack of screentime for Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston was one of the biggest issues that we had with season 3.

If there is one thing we can say with confidence about The Morning Show moving forward, it is going to be crazy. What would this show be otherwise?

