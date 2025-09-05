Dexter: Resurrection season 1 finale: Who is the New York Ripper?

The Dexter: Resurrection season 1 finale has officially come and gone, and we don’t blame anyone for having a lot of questions. Were a number of things resolved? Absolutely but at the same time, we do think that a tiny handful of elements of the story were left open for a possible season 2.

Take, for example, the following: Who is Don Framt? Well, it clearly feels like this could be a Big Bad moving forward — at least if the story goes in this direction. After all, we are talking about the New York Ripper here! We are at least presuming that Leon Prater has the right person pegged in his file, especially since he has the guy’s murder weapon. The person’s identity has been a secret for most of the season, with there being a good suspicion that he could’ve been Blessing, Jonah Mitchell, or someone else from series lore. Yet, it feels like this is a totally new character for the universe.

Now, here is where things do start to get at least reasonably complicated: Remember for a moment that Claudette actually found the file on Framt, which means that she may be able to arrest him between seasons. Could the Ripper just be a red herring? It is possible, and a way for Dexter to maybe get her attention shifted somewhere else and away from what happened with Ryan at the start of the season.

Ultimately, Dexter himself seems to still have a lot of other potential killers to take out away from him — he had the files of multiple people at the end of the season, with one of them being Al a.k.a. Rapunzel. He has plenty of work to stay busy.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

