Dexter: Resurrection season 2: Could David Zayas return?

It has been more than 24 hours since the demise of Angel Batista on Dexter: Resurrection and yet, we are still sad. How can we not be? David Zayas is an incredible actor, and what we’ve had a chance to see with him this season has been awesome.

Unfortunately, we knew from the moment that Batista started digging into Dexter that he could be signing his own death warrant. It may not be something we really liked to think about but unfortunately, that does not make it any less true. He knew from the start he could die, and Michael C. Hall’s character even warned him. The only real twist here was the fact that it was Leon Prater, and not Dexter himself, who actually murdered him.

So is this really it for Angel? We don’t think he is going to rise from the dead but as Zayas told Variety recently, there may be a chance that he comes back in some capacity:

“You don’t have to be alive to be on the show … So there’s always that window that keeps me with a positive outlook, because I would be a part of the ‘Dexter’ universe in any capacity. It’s been the best job I’ve ever had.”

Ultimately, this is also our favorite performance from Zayas over the course of his career and he was awesome this season in particular. There is a reason why Resurrection is one of the best-reviewed seasons of the franchise, and we really just hope that no matter where the series goes from here, it is going to be able to maintain this level of momentum.

What are you going to miss the most about Batista on Dexter: Resurrection?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

