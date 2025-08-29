Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 10 (finale) promo: The gala

Next week the Dexter: Resurrection season 1 finale is going to be here — so is this the story we’ve all been waiting for?

Well, let’s just kick things off here by noting what one of the main stories is going to be all about: The police gala, one that Prater has discussed for a big part of the season. We know that he has poured a substantial amount of money and wealth into this and by virtue of that, he is going to want to put on a big show. What makes it infinitely more complicated is the fact that he just claimed one of his first kills in Angel Batista — and he clearly seemed to enjoy it. So what does he do from here?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: RESURRECTION reviews!

Well, the promo here signals that the stakes are going to be high as Dexter tries to take out Leon once and for all — but he may need Harrison’s help in order to ensure that it happens. Meanwhile, could he also flip Charley? That seems to be possible at this point given that she is not super-found of some of his actions, either. There is a chance for all of them to start over in New York City.

If there is a problem we have to wonder about here…

Well, just consider for a moment here the idea that Harrison could be really upset over the idea that an innocent life in Angel’s was lost in the crossfire here. We understand that he and his dad have grown closer again, but Batista’s death is blood on his hands. This is a reality check for what really happens thanks to Dexter’s actions.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering Dexter: Resurrection, including more on what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into the Dexter: Resurrection season 1 finale?

Is there anything you are most eager to see at this point? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







