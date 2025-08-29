Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 10 (finale): Turning points

Next week on Showtime, you are going to see Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 10. The big finale is almost here — so how insane will it be?

Well, what we know right now about “…And Justice for All” is that almost from the get-go, this is an installment that will be kicking off with absolute chaos. Angel Batista is seemingly dead, and we don’t know how he would ever come back from being shot so many times by Leon Prater. Dexter has to wrestle with that, but then also the fact that his actions have led to another innocent person being dead. He has tried to move forward as a killer, constantly telling himself that the end justifies the means. Yet, time and time again, it is prove opposite. What happened to Angel is really just yet another reminder of that.

Want to get more news on what is to come? Then check out the full Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Charley’s allegiance to Prater is pushed to its limit, forcing her to make a choice. Dexter and Harrison find themselves in a final confrontation, facing the consequences of their darkness. Season finale.”

Do we think there is a good chance that there is a cliffhanger at the end of all this? In all honesty, we would be shocked in the event that we didn’t have that. This is a series that could go on for at least a few seasons and honestly, it better if we are going to lose Original Sin in the process. We are still upset about that; not only this, but it remains rather baffling why it would ever be canceled in the first place.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

