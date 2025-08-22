Dexter: Resurrection season 2 renewal: A hopeful update

At the time of this writing, there is still not an official Dexter: Resurrection season 2 renewal over at Showtime. However, we have a new reason for hope!

According to a report from Variety, a writers’ room for the next chapter of the Michael C. Hall drama is going to be opening fairly soon. This does not guarantee it will be back but at the same time, this is the sort of thing that is often done anticipating more episodes being ordered.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more DEXTER: RESURRECTION reviews!

What does make this news a little more confusing is the fact that it comes alongside the recent reveal that the prequel Original Sin has been canceled. Does this mean that Showtime is going to move away from the sequel series? Not necessarily. Instead, this may just be them prioritizing the current show, which has been extremely well-reviewed and has drawn a lot of viewership at the same time. They also may feel like they’d be better off with either present-day spin-offs or the Trinity Killer prequel, which has already been mapped out. (It has yet to receive a formal greenlight, but John Lithgow has already agreed to do the narration.)

For now, our theory is simply that Showtime would like a season 2 of Dexter: Resurrection at the same point next year; getting a writers’ room open for it now is probably one of the fastest ways for them to make that happen. Hopefully, the official greenlight comes out before the finale, that way we do not go into the off-season with some sort of pit in our stomach regarding the future.

Related – Get some more news right now when it comes to the Original Sin cancellation

Do you want to see Dexter: Resurrection renewed for a season 2 and soon?

Or, does this other cancellation make you a little bit more nervous? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates in the near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







