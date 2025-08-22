Dexter: Original Sin canceled, season 2 renewal reversed

While we get excited for the final episodes of Dexter: Resurrection season 1, we do have to look at some news that is very much frustrating. According to a report from Variety, the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin has been canceled despite a renewal earlier this year.

So what gives with this? Well, the reasoning for the move seems to be somewhat complicated. The first season seemed fairly successful and yet, there was never a production window set. Paramount, which is in tradition after the Skydance deal, seems to be eager now to focus more on Resurrection with Michael C. Hall as the title character.

We do recognize here that on some level, you can argue that the season 1 finale for Dexter: Original Sin tied up some loose ends and questions. Aaron Spencer was taken down by Dexter, we saw Deb decide to join Miami Metro, and Brian Moser agreed to leave Dexter alone and allow him to live his life. We never got to the point where Harry actually died, though, and that was something we wondered if we would see. Meanwhile, it felt like there was certainly more that could have been done with Sarah Michelle Gellar’s character of Tanya.

What does this mean for other projects?

Well, we know that at one point there was discussion about a possible Trinity Killer prequel and the story was already set for that. However, it has never been confirmed. We do still wonder if there could be spin-offs about either Lady Vengeance (in the past?) or some other characters introduced this season.

Is it possible that there was just not a suitable story for an Original Sin season 2? Maybe, but we will have to revisit this more down the road.

Are you shocked that Dexter: Original Sin has been canceled at Showtime?

