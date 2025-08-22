Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9 promo: Batista warned…

Next weekend on Showtime you are going to have a chance to see Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9 — so what more can you expect?

Well, based on what we are seeing at this point, the walls are closing in for a lot of characters within the world of Dexter Morgan. First and foremost, remember that Angel Batista’s whole grand plan of taking down the Bay Harbor Butcher is falling apart. While he may have made some decent points early on, he’s spiraled ever since and Claudette now realizes that he is not even an active police officer. He can’t prove anything with Dexter and beyond just that, he’s sending them on what they believe to be wild-goose chases.

If you head over here, you can see the promo for “Touched by an Angel,” one where Claudette tells Angel that if he continues to go down this road, she may be forced to arrest him. Given that Dexter has already threatened him beyond just this, is he ever going to take some of the hints?

As for what else is coming per the preview, it is worth noting that we are going to be getting an opportunity to see how Dexter handles the new Leon Prater situation — and this one is incredibly messy for a lot of reasons. He now has to explain away why “Red” has a son he’s never spoken about … and that is assuming that Dexter is still able to convince him of this false identity. This is a problem that he has to figure out how to solve. Whether or not he can do that remains to be seen given that Charley is clearly onto him…

