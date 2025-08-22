Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9 spoilers: Last before finale

As we look towards Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9 on Showtime next week, there is a lot to be excited about!

So, where do we start here? Well, let’s just put this in rather simple terms at the moment: There are only two installments left and because of that, we anticipate a great deal of chaos all across the board. That chaos is likely amplified thanks to what we saw at the end of the episode tonight, which featured Leon Prater learning that “Red” has a son. Is he finally aware that something is off with the guy? It is a good thing to wonder about at this particular moment.

Below, you can get the full Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

“Prater and Charley reveal they know a critical piece of information, forcing Dexter to go to extreme lengths. However, as Dexter attempts to set up a meeting with Prater, Harrison finds himself further entangled.”

Ultimately, Harrison being entangled leads us to wonder whether or not Prater or someone else could capture him in exchange for the truth. The funny thing to us is that Leon would probably be rather impressed with the idea that the Bay Harbor Butcher is still alive. However, he’d likely be less enthused about the idea that he is out there killing a lot of the people being invited to his parties.

Based on what we have seen on the series over the past few weeks, it does feel like there is a good chance that there is going to be another cliffhanger. Just go ahead and prepare accordingly.

What do you most want to see at this point moving into Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9?

How do you think this will carry into the finale? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

