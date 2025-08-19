Dexter: Resurrection season 2 renewal: Where is it at?

We have reached a point in Dexter: Resurrection that feels overwhelmingly bittersweet. Is it amazing that this whole season has been great? Sure, but at the same time, how are we so close to the end already?

In the days of the original show, we were lucky to have twelve episodes a season. However, we’ve now reached a spot here where most streaming shows, including this one, only do ten-episode arcs. We have to enjoy the series while we have it, knowing full well that on the other side of this, there is going to be a long break.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional DEXTER: RESURRECTION reviews!

The good news at this point is simply knowing already that a second season is inevitably going to happen. Showtime may not have announced at this point, but it is obvious. There is no real reason for them to not want it and in a lot of ways, you can argue that the series is hinting towards it with the whole New York Ripper story.

Is there a chance that the producers deliver a surprise on the Ripper story before the end of the season? Sure. However, at the same time we are of the belief that it benefits them more to start getting things set up for the next chapter. We tend to believe that personally, there is a chance that we are going to be seeing at least a couple more seasons, if not more. With the critical and commercial success of this show, it really feels already like it could go on for however long the writers and producers want it to.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: Resurrection now, including a larger look ahead

Do you want to see a Dexter: Resurrection season 2 happen over at Showtime?

If so, what do you want the story to be? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







