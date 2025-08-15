Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 8 promo: Does Angel have proof?

Next week we’re going to be seeing Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 8 on Showtime — so what is the story ahead going to look like?

Well, we know that in some ways, we are going to see Dexter Morgan on the offensive — and for good reason. This is someone who, after all, has already taken out a number of people including Lowell, Mia, and Gareth in a variety of ways. Yet, there is still one major serial killer out there — Al, otherwise known as Rapunzel.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a promo that highlights Dexter trying to do what he can to take down Al. He knows that it may not be easy, especially given the chance that all eyes are on him. After all, it also seems based on the preview that we are going to see the likes of Charley and Leon getting more suspicious. Uma Thurman’s character recognizes that something is really wrong, but is she going to be able to do something about it?

The thing about where things presently stand that is so tricky is quite simple: There are only three episodes left. When you consider how much stuff we still have left out there in the ether with this show, how are they going to get through it all? When you think about, it almost feels a near impossibility. This is why we are really confident that a season 2 is going to happen. The show has performed extremely well so far, so why is there any real reason to think that they would want to revert away from this?

What do you most want to see moving into Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 8 when it airs?

