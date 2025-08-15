Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Who’s in danger?

Next week on Showtime, you are going to be seeing Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 8 — and is everything about to get crazier?

There are, as per usual, a multitude of different things that could be coming as we move into “The Kill Room Where It Happens.” What could the top story be? Based on what we are seeing and/or hearing at present, it may be tied to the title character trying to figure out a way to continue to eliminate threats. Rapunzel is still out there and at some point, he may have to figure out something more when it comes to Leon Prater. This is someone who has ultimately expressed that he has never killed. If that is the case, does he really fit the Code? That’s a hard thing to reconcile but the again, Dexter has killed people before who are not fully in line with it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: RESURRECTION reviews!

Now if you do want to get some more news all about what could be coming up here, be sure to check out the full Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Dexter redirects his attention as a way to step up as a father. Claudette digs into Miami Metro’s tumultuous past, inching closer to the truth. Meanwhile, Prater uncovers information that could put Harrison in serious danger.”

One of the sadder things that we have to discuss here is the rather-simple fact that there are only three more installments left in this season. By the time we get to the other side of those, we will be in a spot where (hopefully) there is something more out there when it comes to the long-term future. It feels like a season 2 renewal is largely assured and yet, there is no explicit confirmation.

What do you most want to see moving into Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead all season long.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







