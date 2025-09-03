Bachelor in Paradise 10 finale: Spencer, Jess engaged!

We knew entering the Bachelor in Paradise 10 finale that there was a chance at an engagement. In the end, did it actually happen?

Well, here is where we can go ahead and share, rather happily, the excellent news: Spencer proposed to Jess near the end of the episode! While they are not the only couple to come out of Paradise, they had the big, romantic moment that solidifies the two of them having a particularly great future. After the proposal, the show confirmed that they are 100% still engaged, with Jess planning to move to Dallas in the new year. There are no specific wedding plans as of yet, but it seems like they are really happy with where things are at right now.

We know that there was a lot controversy surrounding the cash prize at the end of the show, but Jess and Spencer were able to have it all — both in terms of money ($190,000) and in terms of a future together.

As for some of the other couples

Alexe and Andrew are apparently still together, and they did leave with a rather generous sum of money themselves in $120,000. Even Kat and Dale are seemingly trying to find a way to make it work, despite the fact that they easily had the most tumultuous relationship out of anyone we are talking about here.

In the end, we do wonder if seeing some couples leave with money will be enough to satisfy those who were pretty critical of the twist initially. at this point, it feels relatively easy to say that it could be polarizing and honestly, we more than understand why. This was a big deviation — at least from the past several years of the show.

