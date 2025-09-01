Is Bachelor in Paradise new tonight on ABC, September 1?

Is Bachelor in Paradise new tonight on ABC? We do not blame anyone for being ready to dive into the finale — so is it almost here?

Well, the first thing that we really should do here is go ahead and get the bad news out of the way — namely, that we will be waiting a while longer to see the show return. Because of today being the Labor Day holiday, things are going to be changing this week — the finale is going to be coming on Tuesday, when a lot of these relationships are going to be tested. Will there be an engagement? It is possible but beyond that, someone could end up getting a great deal of cash.

So what are we waiting for? Below, you can see the synopsis for the Bachelor in Paradise finale, one that works to set the stage further:

As the final rose ceremony looms, the remaining beachgoers solidify their relationships, and the last three couples emerge. Later, Jesse unveils the ultimate relationship test, pushing each couple to the limit in the most revealing and physically demanding test yet. As the final decision nears, the past returns, putting love, trust and up to $500,000 on the line.

No matter how the finale ends, we just hope that it is reasonably satisfying given the polarizing nature of the season. We have seen so many frustrations out there with the new format, so why not try to deliver something special at the end? This finale also has the challenge of setting up The Golden Bachelor, which is tough given the polarizing nature of Mel Owens’ casting as the lead.

