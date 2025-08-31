Bachelor in Paradise season 11: Will it actually be renewed?

Given that the finale of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 is right around the corner, what better time is there to discuss a season 11?

It goes without saying but of course, but will wait and see what ABC decides here. However, at the same time it is easy to argue that this could go either way for the show in its current configuration. A lot of the reviews of the new format have been mixed, especially when it comes to the money at the end. (We still stand by the notion that the show had to mix things up after the franchise lost steam in seasons 8-9, but this was the wrong way to go about it.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV updates!

Do we think there is a chance that Bachelor in Paradise still returns for more? Sure, but it would not come as a shock if there is a more radical shift, including a move to Hulu where the series could become a little more unfiltered. They can keep more of the romance aspect of the seasons before this one, while also injecting a new energy. We do appreciate the fact that the producers this time around really tried their best to revitalize the franchise rather than just doing the same thing over and over again. At a certain point, the series in its current format does tend to lose momentum.

Just do not expect ABC to reveal any sort of fast decision here, mostly because they don’t have to. They could honestly wait until the winter or the spring in order to figure all of this out further. The same goes for all their summer shows.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise right now, including more entering the next episode

Do you want to see a Bachelor in Paradise season 11 happen on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







