Bachelor in Paradise 10 finale spoilers: The final rose ceremony…

As many of you out there are now more than likely aware, the Bachelor in Paradise episode on Monday night serves as the season 10 finale. So what is going to happen here?

If you have seen some of the previews now for what lies ahead, you more than likely know that the final rose ceremony is one where some huge decisions are going to be made. There is the question of whether or not couples end up together, but also whether or not the grand prize of $500,000 could also lead to some jeopardy. This is a show that revolutionized things (to very mixed results) this season, and we are waiting to see now more of what that looks like.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more Big Brother live-feed updates!!

Want to learn more all about what is to come? Then be sure to check out the full Bachelor in Paradise season 10 finale synopsis below:

As the final rose ceremony looms, the remaining beachgoers solidify their relationships, and the last three couples emerge. Later, Jesse unveils the ultimate relationship test, pushing each couple to the limit in the most revealing and physically demanding test yet. As the final decision nears, the past returns, putting love, trust and up to $500,000 on the line.

We are trying to set our expectations low when it comes to the long-term future of some of these couples and for good reason. Since when have a lot of them actually worked out long-term? There are some success stories but in the end, we’re just going to settle for one duo ending up together for some time after all this.

Related – Be sure to get some other news right now entering the Bachelor in Paradise season 10 finale

Who are you rooting for to win Bachelor in Paradise season 10 at this point?

Do you think that this season is going to produce any actual couples at the end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







