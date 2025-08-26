Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 10 (finale): Love or money?

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 10 — so what all can you see?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that we are getting pretty close to the end of the season — or, in other news, the time in which things are meant to get serious. There is seriousness from a relationship point of view, but also when it comes to the grand prize. You do have to consider that as a pretty big factor in all of this, as well. The finale is right around the corner!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more reality TV updates!!

The preview that we saw for what lies ahead indicated that there are some couples who have very much fallen in love. There are others who may be there simply for the grand prize. It seems as though one twist is coming in the form of the Parliament of Paradise, where people are going to have to defend themselves like never before. This is going to lead to an epic Rose Ceremony.

Then, we get to the final twist of the season, one where the contestants may be forced to actually choose between love and money. As you would imagine, that is a really darn difficult thing for some of them to do. How it works, though, remains to be seen since Jesse Palmer didn’t give all the details in the preview.

We would say that for now, Spencer and Jess are probably the couple we feel the most confident about for the time being. Meanwhile, Kat and Dale are so consistently messy that it feels almost impossible to move forward with a lot of faith in either one of them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bachelor in Paradise right now

What are you the most eager to see moving into Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







