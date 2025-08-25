Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 9 spoilers: A glamping challenge?

With Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 9 coming in a matter of hours, isn’t this high time to get more info all about what is ahead?

Well, the first thing that we really should go ahead and note is that at this point in the competition, everything is getting more serious — for better and for worse. It is not lost on us that the money part of the show has been super-controversial and was probably a misstep; however, we’re still understanding of why the producers tried it. This is a franchise that was not working ratings-wise with its previous iteration, so why not give something like this a try? Producers just would have been better off coming up with a twist that was more romance-focused while also adding spice to the end of the season — a time where the show does historically get a little bit dull.

If you head over to ABC 7 right now, you can see a new sneak peek for what is ahead, one that features some of the remaining couples having to go out into the jungle for what looks like some weird camping / glamping hybrid that will cause some of them to freak out. This is the stuff that we appreciate the show at least trying this season to spice things up and make every single week different.

Still, does any of this make us optimistic that some couples are going to find real success after the show? Not necessarily and as of late, it feels like getting real-life love stories from this show is an increasingly difficult proposition. We’ll just have to wait and see if anything changes.

