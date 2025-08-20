Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 9 spoilers: Is Keith leaving?

We know that Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 9 is going to be intense for a number of different reasons. So, where do we start here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and point out that with relationships getting more serious, the pressure is only going to keep mounting. You do have to wonder whether or not these couples are going to stick together, even ones that have found a way to be around each other from the beginning. A good example of this is what is going to happen when it comes to Kat and Dale, who have alternated between hot and cold for a good while over the season.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a full preview for what is coming up next, one that emphasizes mostly some of the remaining contestants facing their worst fears in one of the challenges. All of this is a reminder that there are some major roadblocks again — so how are the contestants going to be able to conquer some of that? It is a good question and well-worth thinking about.

By the end of the episode, one other question is whether or not Keith wants to leave. He does indicate that he has struggled when it comes to being away from home and at this point, he is really starting to miss it. Is there really going to be something long-term here between him and Kathy? This may be another thing that he is left to wonder about right now…

