NCIS: Tony & Ziva spoilers: Info on first three episodes!

In just a mere matter of days, the long-awaited Paramount+ premiere of NCIS: Tony & Ziva will be here. Are you ready for what’s coming?

Well, one of the big things that we should note here is that unlike the rest of the franchise, the goal for this spin-off is to be largely serialized. The title characters are going to find themselves targeted, which puts both of them alongside their daughter Tali in grave danger. What are going to do to keep themselves safe, and possibly clear their names and set up the future? That’s what we are going to see play out here…

For those who are not aware at the moment, the first three episodes of NCIS: Tony & Ziva are going to be available for streaming at the same time. Why not set the stage for them further? If you look below, you can get everything that we know…

Episode 1, “No Country is Safe” – Their family now in danger, Tony and Ziva must find who is behind a nefarious cyber-attack.

Episode 2, “No Friend of Mine” – Tony and Ziva track down the elusive hacker, only to join forces when Interpol closes in.

Episode 3, “Cover Story” – Unsure who to trust and framed for a terrorist bombing, Tony and Ziva go off the grid.

Following the premiere the series is going to move over to a weekly release and in terms of when the stories are airing, it should be around for at least a tiny fraction of the time that NCIS season 23 is on the air. We do wonder if Tony or Ziva could appear on the regular series again soon, but nothing is confirmed there.

