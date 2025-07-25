NCIS: Tony & Ziva: Michael Weatherly on first scene

Thanks to San Diego Comic-Con this week, we’ve been lucky to learn more about NCIS: Tony & Ziva leading up to its September premiere. There was a new trailer put out there for the series and not just that, we have a tease or two more thanks to the cast!

For stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, we know that this was a series that came together over a long period of time. Thanks to some smart conversations and the enduring franchise’s value, what was at one point a dream slowly became a reality … and now, here we are! We do tend to think that these episodes are going to be quite successful, though we also recognize that you never want to say that anything is certain.

What we can at least know that the series is going to show that time has passed for Tony and Ziva both — though for Weatherly, it took little time at all to reconnect with his old self. Here is what he had to say (per USA Today) while at SDCC:

“The characters have gone through life and it’s made them more complex … The first scene (of the spinoff), we finished and both took a step toward each other. We locked eyes and I went, ‘Yeah, we’re back.’”

What we do tend to think will be rather fun here is seeing these characters evolve as they go through a major life-threatening situation, one where they are on the run due to what transpires at Tony’s private-security company. They will not be together at the start of the series, but who knows what the future may hold? A little chaos may be what brings them back to each other.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

