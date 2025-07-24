NCIS: Tony & Ziva trailer unveils full story of spin-off

While there has been a good amount of promotion for a while for NCIS: Tony & Ziva over at Paramount+, today it went into high gear. How is that?

Well, as a part of San Diego Comic-Con, the streaming service unveiled a full-length trailer that actually gave you more of a sense of the show’s story. The title characters (played by Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo) are going to be on the run, and it will take them to a lot of locations. It also may require them to go undercover — including at a wedding? Sure, it is possible that they tie the knot but at the same time, let’s just say it feels a little bit early. The two are not even together when the series picks up!

You can view the full trailer for NCIS: Tony & Ziva now over the link here. Meanwhile, the synopsis below sets the stage further:

NCIS: TONY & ZIVA picks up after Ziva’s supposed death when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then – and where we find them in NCIS: TONY & ZIVA – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.

Our hope here is of course that the show delivers a ton of action and fun — and beyond that, there is a chance for even more after the fact. That’s right — we are already thinking more about a season 2.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Tony & Ziva when it arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

