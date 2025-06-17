NCIS: Tony & Ziva: Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo talk premiere

Earlier today, the official NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere date was revealed by Paramount+ — so why not celebrate with the stars?

If you head over to the official CBS Studios Instagram, you can see a new video where Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly discuss the September 4 start, plus have a little bit of fun along the way. You can see the classic rapport that the two have with each other and at this point, we are even more optimistic that this show will be fantastic.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

The first three episodes of Tony & Ziva are going to stream all at once, and the main objective there could very well be working to ensure that everyone is hooked on the show and hooked pretty darn fast. This is going to be a globe-trotting adventure of sorts for the two title characters as they deal with a dangerous situation that forces them to be on the run. Be prepared for plenty of action and romance and because of the premiere date being announced at this point, we are pretty darn excited about the possibility of a long and thorough campaign to get people hyped.

At the end of the day, just remember this for a moment: There is nothing at present that makes us think that this needs to be some one-season show. The better the promo going into it, and the more likely it becomes that we do eventually see a second season on the other side. At this point, this is absolutely what we are hoping to get and then some.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Tony & Ziva, including details on what is ahead

What are you the most excited to see at this point heading into NCIS: Tony & Ziva?

Do you think we will get another trailer over the course of the next few weeks? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







