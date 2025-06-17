NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere date, key art, & new details!

Today, the folks at Paramount+ finally delivered a lot of the goods when it comes to NCIS: Tony & Ziva, including the long-awaited premiere date!

Without further ado, let’s just dive into that now. The spin-off is going to launch on Thursday, September 4 with the first three episodes; meanwhile, new installments will come weekly after that leading up to the finale on October 23. While we only have this singular season at present, there is always a chance for more down the road.

For those unaware, Thursdays are one of the two days a week where Paramount+ often airs original series, so that part of the equation is hardly a surprise. Launching before the return of the flagship show? Maybe it is to some extent, but it also makes sense to give franchise fans something to be excited about in the interim.

If you have not heard too much about NCIS: Tony & Ziva as of yet, the logline sets the table for it now:

NCIS: TONY & ZIVA picks up after Ziva’s supposed death when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then – and where we find them in NCIS: TONY & ZIVA – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.

Meanwhile, series stars / executive producers Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly added the following:

“We’re beyond excited to finally share Tony and Ziva’s next chapter with the incredible fans around the world who never stopped believing this day would come … Returning to these roles together on screen after more than a decade has been an unforgettable journey packed with lies, spies, danger, desire…..and self-driving murder cars. (Don’t worry, that last one will make sense soon). This is one wild ride you won’t want to miss, and as they say in Paris: Accrochez-vous bien!“

Let’s hope for action, romance, and so much more — basically, what longtime fans of both characters have been waiting for!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

