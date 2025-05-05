NCIS: Tony & Ziva trailer: See Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo!

After months and months of waiting and speculation, we finally have a trailer for NCIS: Tony & Ziva leading up to its fall premiere. With that, what stories stand out?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that the main reason for excitement here is the opportunity to see Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo on-screen together for the first time in a really long while. While the two have appeared on the flagship show over the past several years, they never did it together. That’s changing now as the two prepare for a thrilling live-action story where Tony and Ziva are in danger — but they also have their daughter Tali to think about now.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the aforementioned NCIS: Tony & Ziva trailer, one that also indicates that romantically, not everything that we have seen for these characters has been close to perfect. They have gone through a lot clearly, even more than we are necessarily aware of at this point. Beyond what is present here, the synopsis below better sets the stage for the story to come:

NCIS: TONY & ZIVA picks up after Ziva’s supposed death when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then – and where we find them in NCIS: TONY & ZIVA – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.

Why is the trailer releasing so many months before the premiere? Well, remember that it is airing during the season 22 finale for the flagship show — basically, getting the cross-promotion going far in advance.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

