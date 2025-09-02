Bachelor in Paradise 10 finale spoilers: Will Spencer, Jess get engaged?

Tonight on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see the Bachelor in Paradise season 10 finale — so what exactly can you expect?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just say that we know that this season has more elements than we’ve seen in the past, especially when it comes to money that could be given away at the end of everything. Yet, let’s not forget that in the midst of all of this, we are still talking about a show that is about love at its core. You do want to see some of these people make things work, and there is no better example of a hopeful love story than the one that we’ve got with Spencer and Jess.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more reality TV discussions!

If you head over to the official Bachelor in Paradise Instagram page right now, you can see a new sneak preview for the finale that features the two reliving some of their early days in Paradise together. They have been the most stable relationship in Costa Rica for quite some time, and all of this tends to suggest that there may be an engagement at the end of the season. While nothing is certain right now, we have every reason in the world to be confident about it.

Of course, even once their time in Paradise is over, there are obviously still some other obstacles that need to be overcame — and we imagine that there will be time for some updates on that after the fact. For now, we’re just preparing to get into the finale and/or whatever chaos or drama that comes along with that. After all the controversy with the twist, can we have some sort of happy ending buried in here? Is that too much to ask?

Related – Is there going to be a Bachelor in Paradise season 11 over at ABC?

What do you most want to see moving into the Bachelor in Paradise season 10 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for somee other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







