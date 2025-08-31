Dancing with the Stars 34 spoilers: Even more teases…

We are just a matter of days away from the big Dancing with the Stars season 34 cast reveal — and of course, there is much to celebrate!

So as we prepare to actually learn all of the contestants and their pro partners, we are more than happy to share some photos from the show’s social media — ones that give you at least a slightly better indication of who is taking part.

If you head over to the link here, you can see some of what we’re talking about here! We recognize that some eagle-eyed detectives may be able to spot some familiar pros in here, but more so than learning the actual cast, we’re mostly just curious what they plan on bringing to the season. How much are they going to embrace the messiness?

The biggest thing that we really just hope DWTS can do this season is keep its momentum — the past two years have brought a resurgence of sorts to the ballroom, and we tend to think that this is why there are so many internet and reality stars on these days. We know that this may be frustrating to old-school fans but at the same time, the producers and ABC are trying to attract a younger generation. If there is a way to give audiences the best of both worlds, we do tend to imagine that this will be the best recipe for success. The same goes for the pros coming up for some iconic dances that can hopefully spread beyond the show and then also on social media.

Remember also that we are just weeks away from the actual premiere — are you ready for that?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

