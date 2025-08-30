Dancing with the Stars 34 cast teases: Who is in board?

The full cast of Dancing with the Stars season 34 is going to be revealed in a matter of days — with that, why not set the stage?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see thanks to the series’ official Instagram a series of teases for not just the cast, but also their celebrity partners. We’ve reached that point in the season where a lot of internet sleuths have seemingly figured out a lot of the contestants taking part. We know that Alix Earle, Robert Irwin, and multiple cast members of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives have already been confirmed. Who will be joining them? Well, consider that Hilaria Baldwin and Dylan Efron have been rumored for a good while now, and we wouldn’t be surprised if there is at least one or two athletes added to the mix, as well.

As for some of the pro dancers, we do think that a lot of familiar faces will be back including Britt Stewart, Rylee Arnold, Val Chmerkovskiy, and some others we have seen for quite some time. Even with a few of your favorites are not a part of this season, remember that they could easily turn up again at some point later on. After all, is there any real reason to think otherwise.

Now, remember that season 34 of DWTS will premiere in mid-August. Here is to hope that we have a lot of fun cast members, some great routines, and also not a lot of people who are known for stirring up controversy. The #1 thing that we can do here is hope for the best.

