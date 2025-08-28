Dancing with the Stars 34 as Jan Ravnik as pro; Taylor Swift connection

The full cast for Dancing with the Stars season 34 is going to be revealed next week and leading up to it, why not go ahead and introduce Jan Ravnik?

Today on Good Morning America, it was announced that Ravnik is the latest professional dancer coming on board the ballroom competition. We do tend to think that there are reasons to think that he will be popular, starting with the fact that he’s got a built-in Taylor Swift connection. He was a part of the Eras Tour as a dancer, and he will certainly have people who check out the show thanks to him being a part of Swiftie world. (Remember that Dancing with the Stars has already done a Taylor Swift night in the past.)

While Jan may be a great infusion of energy on the show, at the same time there are questions already regarding his celebrity partner. Who will it be? So far, Alix Earle, Robert Irwin, and two contestants of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives have been added to the competition. There are more who have been heavily rumored, and some may be in rehearsals as we speak! Yet, ABC likes to make a big to-do of the cast reveal and we have every reason to think that this could be the case here, as well.

Just know that the full premiere of the competition is coming next month, and we are very-much excited to be able to break down what lies ahead in the weeks and months ahead. Our real hope is that there is someone who comes out of nowhere and turns out to be very good at the show.

