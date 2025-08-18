Dancing with the Stars 34 cast reveal date announced

We have been lucky to learn already that Dancing with the Stars 34 is premiering on ABC in a little bit under a month. However, there is still a big question: Who is in the cast? What is going on there?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that we are happy to get at least a little bit of an update on that right now…

According to a report coming in from Us Weekly, the entire roster of contestants for the new season will be revealed on the September 3 episode of Good Morning America. We recognize that Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, and multiple stars from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives have already been confirmed to be a part of the new season. We tend to think that moving forward, we are going to learn more about some actors, athletes, and other notable people who are on board.

In general, there are really just two things we are looking forward to this season above all else. First and foremost, it would be nice to have a roster of people on board who are simply happy and eager to be a part of the show. Meanwhile, also fewer people who are hyper-controversial, mostly because why do we really need that? Political figures have drawn so much ire over the years, so we would appreciate staying as far away from that as humanly possible.

Of course, we’ve also arrived at a point where we are almost as excited about the pros as we are the Stars themselves — fingers crossed many familiar faces are back.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

