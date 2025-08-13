Is Derek Hough leaving Dancing with the Stars for Extra?

Is there a chance that we have seen the end of Derek Hough as a judge for Dancing with the Stars? Well, at the moment there is something to think about here.

After all, today it was confirmed that the pro dancer is now going to be one of the co-hosts for Extra, a role that does require a pretty substantial commitment. Luckily, it is one that does not cancel out their other job.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional reality TV updates!

In a statement (per Deadline), here is what Hough had to say about joining the entertainment magazine:

“The ballroom has been my stage, my home, and my launchpad … Now, I’m stepping into an exciting new spotlight as the host of Extra. I’m truly looking forward to collaborating with this incredible team, diving into this next creative chapter, and connecting with fans and audiences in a whole new way. It’s an honor to join a show that’s been a cornerstone of entertainment news for over 30 years — and I’m ready to help lead it into a bold, fresh new era for Season 32 and beyond.”

The same report notes that Hough will continue forward as a judge and occasional performer on Dancing with the Stars, and it does feel like he could continue to balance out both given that the latter show only has a single live show a week. We also tend to think that there is a big team on both shows to make his job easier.

The next season of DWTS is slated to air on ABC next month, and it remains our hope that over the next few weeks, we are going to hear more about the cast. In general, we do tend to think that we’re going to see the same healthy mix of actors, athletes, and personalities that we have come to expect over the years.

Related – See some of the latest rumors ahead of Dancing with the Stars season 34, including a pro exiting the show

Are you still happy to see Derek Hough as a judge on Dancing with the Stars?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







